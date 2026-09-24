Ankara welcomes efforts to resume talks between Tehran and Washington

Türkiye views efforts to restart US‑Iran negotiations positively, though it regrets they have not yet yielded results, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in New York after the 81st UN General Assembly session.

"It is positive that efforts to resume negotiations between Iran and the US are continuing. It is unfortunate that they have not yet produced results",

Fidan said.

Fidan also stressed the need for further diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation and a resumption of hostilities.

The Minister spoke about discussions held with US and Iranian partners regarding the imperative of preventing the war from spreading across the region.