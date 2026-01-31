Trump hopes deal with Iran to be made

U.S. President Donald Trump said that hopes that his administration will ultimately make a deal with Iran.

"Hopefully we'll make a deal," Donald Trump said.

According to him, the U.S. has "the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there."

The U.S. leader said that the possibility of such a conflict depends on whether the Washington and Tehran would be able to make a deal.

On January 26, Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons.

The U.S. leader recalled that the United States carried out strikes on nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic last June in an operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. He warned that "the next attack will be far worse," urging not to let "that happen again.".