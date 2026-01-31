President of Azerbaijan publishes congratulatory message on Youth Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the youth of Azerbaijan on the occasion of February 2 - the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

"Dear youth! I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of February 2 – the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, and I wish each of you robust health, high spirits, and every success in your future endeavors," Ilham Aliyev said.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has also shared a post on her official social media account to mark the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.