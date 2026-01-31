President of Azerbaijan publishes congratulatory message on Youth Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the youth of Azerbaijan on the occasion of February 2 - the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.
"Dear youth! I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of February 2 – the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, and I wish each of you robust health, high spirits, and every success in your future endeavors," Ilham Aliyev said.
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has also shared a post on her official social media account to mark the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.
"I am confident that the Azerbaijani youth will continue to bring joy to our people through their successes, victories, and achievements, and will make worthy contributions to the development of our country," Mehriban Aliyeva said.