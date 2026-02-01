Emirates prepares to resume Israel flights after two-year pause

Emirates is preparing to resume flights to Tel Aviv, ending a two-year hiatus, Bloomberg reported.

Dubai’s flag carrier is working to restart flights to Ben Gurion Airport in the next few months, according to people familiar with the matter.

Emirates said services to Tel Aviv remain suspended, and there are no firm plans to restart operations. Flights were halted in October 2023 amid Israel’s battles with Hamas.

Flydubai, which like Emirates is owned by the government of Dubai, kept flying to Israel throughout the war in Gaza and now runs several flights a day to Tel Aviv. Etihad, owned by Abu Dhabi, also flies to the Israeli commercial capital.