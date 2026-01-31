Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkey with Egypt and Qatar organizing US-Iran meeting in Ankara - report

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar are making efforts to organize a meeting between U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and senior Iranian officials in Ankara in the coming days, Axios said, citing regional officials.

"It is moving. We are doing our best," the official from one of these countries said.

The meeting is expected to be organized later this or next week, a US official confirmed.

According to another U.S. official, the U.S. President Donald Trump administration "has told Iran through multiple channels that it's open to meeting to negotiate a deal," Axios said.

The U.S. has built up its forces in the Middle East recently, which Trump characterized as a “massive armada.”

