Russian gas exports via Turkish Stream rise by 11 percent

In January, Russia increased gas exports to Europe via the Turkish Stream pipeline by 11% year-on-year to 1.73 bln cubic meters, according to the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas.

The average utilization rate of the Turkish Stream pipeline in the European direction in January (55.8 mln cubic meters per day) was 11% higher than in January 2025. Thus, the pipeline was 98% utilized last month.

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas and is designed to supply Turkey and countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe.