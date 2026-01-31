EU envoys to Iran summoned to countrys Foreign Ministry

Iran said Monday it had summoned all of the European Union ambassadors in the Islamic Republic to protest the bloc’s listing of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terror group.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the ambassadors had begun being summoned on Sunday and that the process went into Monday as well.
“A series of actions were reviewed, various options are being prepared and were sent to the related decision-making bodies. We think that in coming days, a decision will be made about a reciprocal action by the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the illegal, unreasonable and very wrong move by the EU," Baghaei said.