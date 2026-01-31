Gold price drops below 4700

The price of gold futures with settlement in February 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) fell below $4,700 per troy ounce for the first time since January 19, according to trading data.

As of 4:10 a.m. Moscow time (01:10 a.m. GMT), the price of gold was 4,666.5 per troy ounce (-4.91%).

By 4:15 a.m. Moscow time (01:15 a.m. GMT), the price of gold accelerated its decline and stood at 4,644.8 (-5.35%). That means that the price of gold fell below $4,650 for the first time since January 19.