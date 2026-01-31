Vestnik Kavkaza

Gold price drops below 4700

Gold price drops below 4700
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The price of gold futures with settlement in February 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) fell below $4,700 per troy ounce for the first time since January 19, according to trading data.

As of 4:10 a.m. Moscow time (01:10 a.m. GMT), the price of gold was 4,666.5 per troy ounce (-4.91%).

By 4:15 a.m. Moscow time (01:15 a.m. GMT), the price of gold accelerated its decline and stood at 4,644.8 (-5.35%). That means that the price of gold fell below $4,650 for the first time since January 19.

340 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.