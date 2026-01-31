8 people killed in Antalya bus accident

A fatal bus accident occurred on the morning of February 1 in Antalya, Türkiye.

What happened in Antalya

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. local time in the Döşemealtı district.

"In the Döşemealtı district of Antalya, the bus failed to negotiate a turn and overturned into a ditch, unfortunately resulting in the deaths of eight of our citizens",

Provincial Governor Hulusi Şahin said.

He clarified that the bus, traveling from Tekirdağ to Antalya, was carrying 34 people. Twenty-six were injured, with some reported to be in serious condition. Efforts to identify the victims are ongoing at the scene.

Causes of the accident

"A preliminary investigation suggests the accident occurred due to wet road conditions and the driver taking the turn at excessive speed. An investigation has been launched,"

Antalya Governor reported.

Are there any Russians among the injured?

The Russian Consulate General in Antalya stated that, according to preliminary information, there were no Russian citizens among the passengers. The Consulate is monitoring the situation and awaits further details from Turkish authorities after the completion of emergency aid efforts.