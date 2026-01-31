US Permanent Representative to NATO optimistic about prospects for Ukraine peace deal

In an interview with Fox News, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, assessed the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"I continue to be optimistic that there will be a peace deal in place, but it's going to take both sides to agree to it",

Matthew Whitaker said.

He emphasized in an interview with Fox News that the path to a peace agreement is difficult, but progress has been made.

"The peace deal, that ultimately is the first step, is complicated. It deals with territories, and where you draw those lines, and how it's administered, and how the ceasefire is administered. These are complicated matters, but you know, we are continuing to make good progress",

Matthew Whitaker said.

His comments follow recent diplomatic efforts, including trilateral talks on Ukraine held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov indicated on January 28 that this dialogue could resume.