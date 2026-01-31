Trout production in Dagestan sees significant growth

According to Dagestan's Fisheries Committee, trout production surged by the end of 2025.

The region produced 1,500 tons of trout last year, showing a 2.3-fold increase from the 656 tons produced the previous year.

"Trout production has increased thanks to the successful development of the investment project at the Irganai Reservoir. The positive growth in fish production is due to the increased capacity of investors, as well as the development of trout farming in the republic's mountainous regions",

the Committee reported.

Dagestan is expected to further increase trout production this year, with plans to reach 2,000 tons, the committee clarified, according to Interfax.