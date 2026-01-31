Trump wants to maintain restrictions on nuclear weapons - report

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is interested in maintaining restrictions on nuclear weapons and involving China in arms control negotiations, The Financial Times reported, citing a White House official.

"President Trump has spoken repeatedly of addressing the threat nuclear weapons pose to the world and indicated that he would like to keep limits on nuclear weapons and involve China in arms control talks," a US official said.

According to The Financial Times, "Trump, who is known for his unpredictable style, could still issue a last-minute announcement" that he intends to accept Russia's offer to observe the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START).

Earlier, Trump told the New York Times that China should be included in a treaty that replaces New START. "We'll just do a better agreement," the U.S. leader said.