Moscow and Kabul to increase number of direct flights - Afghan envoy

Russia and Afghanistan will increase the number of direct flights between the two countries, Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan said.

"Ariana Afghan Airlines has been operating one direct flight per week between Afghanistan and Russia for the past four years. Work is also underway to launch direct flights between Kabul and Moscow with Kam Air in the near future," Gul Hassan said.

The diplomat said in the interview with TASS that, simultaneously, "efforts are being made to increase mutual travel between citizens of the two countries, which will ultimately lead to an increase in the number of flights."