Iran designates EU Armed Forces as terrorist organizations

Iran's leadership responded to the EU designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces) as a terrorist organization.

The move was announced by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who cited the country's "Law on Countermeasures".

"Under Article 7 of the Law on Countering the Designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups, and the consequences of this move will fall on the European Union",

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

The countermeasures law was originally passed by Iran in 2019 in response to a similar decision by the USA to label the IRGC as a terrorist entity.

It should be noted that the IRGC may also be added to the UK's list of terrorist organizations this year.