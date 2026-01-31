Ukrainian settlement talks to take place on February 4-5 - Peskov

The second round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The second round of work done by the security group was scheduled for last Sunday but additional coordination of the three parties' schedules was required and, now the second round will indeed be held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday-Thursday," Peskov said.

On January 23, Abu Dhabi hosted the first day of security consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The second meeting took place on January 24.