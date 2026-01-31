Kabul to resume active participation in SCO - envoy

Afghanistan is an observer state in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and Kabul considers it appropriate to resume active participation in its work, Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan said in an interview with TASS.

When asked whether the Afghan side considers it possible to resume cooperation with the SCO, the ambassador answered affirmatively.

"Yes, Afghanistan is an observer state in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and, in accordance with this status, should participate in its meetings," Gul Hassan said.

Thus, according to the envoy, thanks to the efforts of Moscow and Beijing, most of the organization's member states "have come to the conclusion that it would be viable to restore Afghanistan's active participation in the SCO's work."