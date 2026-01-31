Rafah crossing begins operating in restricted mode

The Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has resumed operations in a restricted mode, allowing movement of people only, the Kan broadcaster reported.

Egyptian authorities will daily issue a list of 50 Gazans seeking to enter the Gaza Strip, who will be allowed to do so the following day after undergoing a security check.

At the same time, European representatives will issue lists of 150 Gazans who want to leave the enclave, indicating their planned destinations. The Egyptians will be free to either accept or reject these requests.

Earlier, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on the Rafah crossing would be open for restricted movement of people in both directions from February 2.