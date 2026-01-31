Israel opens Rafah crossing

The Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has begun operating in test mode, with the Egyptian side preparing to receive Palestinians who will begin leaving the enclave to receive medical treatment on February 2, the Egypt’s Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, several dozen ambulance cars are currently waiting on the Egyptian side of the crossing. All medical establishments in Egypt have been put on high alert to handle patients from Gaza.

Representatives of the EU mission are on duty on the Palestinian side of the crossing.