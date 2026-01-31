Azerbaijani startups attract 26 mln-in investments

Azerbaijani startups attracted over $2.6 million in investments across 22 ventures in 2025, chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) Farid Osmanov said.

He noted that expanding startups’ access to financial resources is one of the agency’s five key priority areas.

“We face significant challenges, particularly in expanding financial accessibility for early-stage startups. More attention should be given to incentive mechanisms. During the reporting period, three venture funds were established with direct or indirect involvement from the agency. These funds, alongside international funds, provide financial support to startups,” Osmanov said.

The official added that the number of users on Azerbaijan’s myGov ID platform has exceeded 5 million in 2025, representing a 19% growth in users over the past year.