Trump proposes expanding Abraham Accords if Iran deal agreed

During a conference call with the leaders of several Middle Eastern countries and Pakistan, U.S. President Donald Trump called on them to join the Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel if Washington and Tehran reach a peace deal, Axios reported, citing two U.S. officials.

According to the portal, during a conference call on May 23 with the leaders of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, Trump expressed hope that after the end of the Iran conflict, countries that are not party to the Abraham Accords or do not have a peace treaty with Israel would normalize their relations with Tel Aviv.

Representatives of Qatar, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, which do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, were surprised by the White House incumbent's request, the portal reported.

The American leader noted that special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner would address the issue of normalizing relations between these countries and Israel in the coming weeks.

Earlier, in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, the U.S. president suggested that Iran might wish to join the Abraham Accords in the future.

The Abraham Accords were reached between Israel and several Arab countries with US mediation in 2020-2021. In 2020, Bahrain, Morocco, and the UAE normalized relations with Israel.