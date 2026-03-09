US may take some oil sanctions off

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington will lift oil sanctions on some countries and may even refrain from reinstating those.

"We're going to take those sanctions off till this straightens out. Then, who knows, maybe we won't have to put them on," Trump said.

The U.S. leader said he knew oil prices would go up if the U.S. launched its operation against Iran, and they've gone up probably less than he thought they'd go up.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli attack.