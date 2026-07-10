US diplomats not fly to Oman for talks with Iran

Neither principal nor technical US negotiators will participate in the new meeting on the Iranian conflict in Oman. Washington is not yet ready to continue dialogue with Tehran and intends to limit its interactions to Omani and Qatari mediators.

American media have learned that no US representatives will be present at the upcoming meeting on resolving the Iranian conflict in Oman. Washington is temporarily suspending direct diplomatic contacts with Tehran and will only speak with mediators – Oman and Qatar.

This week, it was reported that US President Donald Trump, despite the resumption of daily missile exchanges between US troops and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, instructed Vice President JD Vance's negotiating team to maintain peace dialogue with Iranian authorities.