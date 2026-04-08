Upper Lars reopens to cars and buses

The Upper Lars border crossing in North Ossetia has been reopened for passenger cars and buses, according to Russia's Federal Customs Service.

"Travel along the Georgian Military Road between Vladikavkaz and Lars has been permitted in both directions thanks to road clearing. However, restrictions for heavy vehicles remain in place",

Russian Federal Customs Service reported.

The checkpoint was closed to all vehicles on the evening of April 8 due to unsafe road conditions, following recommendations issued by the Georgian Border Police.