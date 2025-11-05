Victory Day parades taking place in cities across Azerbaijan

Today, military orchestras and columns of service members have taken to the streets of Azerbaijan's cities. In a triumphant march, they are proceeding through streets and squares, performing patriotic music to the cheers of citizens.

Servicemen of the Baku Garrison embarked on a Victory March this morning, proceeding along the main streets of the Azerbaijani capital accompanied by military orchestras, commemorating the 5th anniversary of Victory Day.

The marches are being met by capital residents who are chanting slogans such as: "Congratulations on the Victory, Azerbaijan!", "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", and "Martyrs never die, the Motherland is indivisible!", AZERTAC reports.

The march route in Baku leads from the Gazanfar Musabekov Park, along Abdurragim bey Hagverdiyev Street and Huseyn Javid Avenue, onto Parliament Avenue, reaching the Alley of Martyrs. Additional processions are being held from the Flame Towers complex to the Bahram Gur monument, and from the Olympic Star sports and entertainment center to Neftchiler Avenue.

Similar marches, according to a plan approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, are being held on the central streets, avenues, and squares of many other cities: