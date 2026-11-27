A plot of state-owned land in Gizildash settlement, Azerbaijan's Garadagh district, Baku, has been designated as an area for renewable energy development to accommodate the construction of a 70 MW wind power plant.

Under the decision, nearly 8.8 hectares of state-owned land has been designated for the project. The plot comprises 7.6 hectares of agricultural land and nearly 1.2 hectares classified for industrial, transport, communications, defense and other purposes.

The Ministry of Energy is required to organize the selection of an electricity producer for the designated renewable energy area in accordance with the Rules for the Selection of an Electricity Producer in a Renewable Energy Area.