The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that two "violating" oil tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

One tanker collided with the mines off Oman's Khasab port, and the other hit mines on the "unauthorized" route east of the Strait of Hormuz, the navy said in a statement on the IRGC's official news outlet, Sepah News.

The vessels had turned off their GPS systems and tried to cross the strait's "illegitimate" route stealthily, it added.

The navy warned that the "unauthorized" route in the waterway is entirely mined, and oil tankers' attempts and the "terrorist" U.S. military's aerial support will not prevent collision with the "highly devastating" mines.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.