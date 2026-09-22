Trump confident US, Iran to make deal after November election

The United States and Iran will reach a deal soon after the U.S. congressional midterm election in early November, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"I believe we'll make a deal right after the [November] election because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election," Trump said.

The U.S. president reiterated that the midterm election does not influence his decisions regarding Iran.