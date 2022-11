7 Nov. 16:00

A new round of talks on Syria in the Astana format will be held in the capital city of Kazakhstan at the end of November, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aybek Smadiyarov told a briefing on Monday.

"The Syrian talks will be held at the end of November. The exact dates will be announced next week, most likely," the spokesman said.

The previous, 18th, meeting took place in Kazakhstan on June 15-16.