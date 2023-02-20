Iran denies enriching uranium to 84%

20 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesperson for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation Behrouz Kamalvandi dismissed a report claiming that Tehran has enriched uranium to 84% purity level, and underlined that his country has never enriched uranium above 60% purity.

"So far, we have not made any attempt to enrich above 60%. The presence of particles above 60% enrichment does not mean production with an enrichment above 60%," Kamalvandi said on Monday, according to the official IRNA News agency.

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that UN nuclear watchdog monitors had last week detected uranium enriched at 84%.

Kamalvandi called the report "slanderous" and said it distorted facts.

The IAEA responded on Sunday and said it is discussing with Iran the results of the agency’s recent verification activities and will inform its board of directors as appropriate, according to a tweet citing IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The Islamic Republic has been enriching uranium to up to 60% purity since April 2021. Three months ago it started enriching to that level at a second site, Fordow. Weapons grade is around 90%.