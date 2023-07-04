Caspian earthquake felt in Baku

4 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has occurred in the Caspian Sea near the coast of Azerbaijan.

The earthquake occurred at 00:01 local time in Baku and was felt across various parts of Azerbaijan.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the seismic activity was located 80 km northeast of the Khachmaz district, with the earthquake's focus at a depth of 35 km.

The tremors were felt in certain areas of the country, including the city of Baku.

According to preliminary information, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has not received information about any destruction, or casualties, following the earthquake.