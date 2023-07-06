Russia's special representative to visit South Caucasus

6 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

She noted that in the near future, special representative of Russia's MFA for the promotion of normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan Igor Khovaev is scheduled to visit the region.

The diplomat stressed that the Russian side will continue efforts to bring the parties closer to reaching the agreement.

In May, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Igor Khovayev discussed the negotiations on a peace treaty, as well as the situation in the region. Khovayev said that ensuring peace and stability in the region is extremely important, and Moscow is ready to provide any support in this direction.