Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia's attempt at UN Security Council fails

17 Aug. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia’s attempt to instrumentalize the UN Security Council in its campaign of blackmailing failed for yet another time, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that such a manipulation and exploitation of this august body by Armenia is not only counter-productive and utterly destructive in terms of taking forward the post-conflict normalization agenda.

"Azerbaijan hopes that it will be finally realized by Armenia that the way towards the solution lies in constructive engagement and good-faith implementation of international law, and commitments undertaken within this framework. As it was emphasized by numerous UN Security Council members the basis for peace and stability in the region is a recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity both in words and deeds," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the debate manifested for yet another time that Azerbaijan’s offer on the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is positively received by the international community and Armenia’s obstructions in this regard need to be finally abandoned to allow law-based and transparent delivery of goods to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

"Acknowledgment of legitimate security concerns of Azerbaijan by some member states is a promising step towards overcoming certain challenges in the region. Azerbaijan has offered peace to Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders. We are firm to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legitimate means enshrined in the UN Charter and international law," the statement reads.

The ministry recalled that Azerbaijan remains committed to constructive engagement with all those who bear sincere interest in taking forward the normalization agenda and thus, is willing and able to contribute to attaining long-awaited peace and stability in the region.