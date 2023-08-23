Mass migration from Karabakh to Armenia begins

23 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 100 Karabakh Armenians have freely crossed the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Armenia today, among them were those who took Russian citizenship.

In general, 200 people have crossed the Lachin border checkpoint over the past three days. On August 21, more than 60 Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region passed through the Lachin checkpoint to Armenia. On August 22, more than 100 people passed through the Lachin checkpoint to Armenia.

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles or difficulties in the passage of Karabakh civilians of Armenian origin through the Lachin border checkpoint and serves as another proof that Armenia's claims about the "blockade" of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan are lies and slander.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the November 2020 trilateral statement, on April 23, the units of Azerbaijan's State Border Service set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.