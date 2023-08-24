BRICS expanding to Middle East

24 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Five countries will become new members of BRICS, a correspondent of Brazil’s UOL news portal reported on August 24, citing a draft final statement of the group’s summit.

Iran

Saudi Arabia

the United Arab Emirates

Egypt

Argentina

According to the reporter, the geographical factor was among the main selection criteria. Choices were made in order to maintain the regional balance inside the group. In accordance with the principle, the membership of one more African country is now under consideration.

Also, the government of Brazil would also like to see Indonesia as a member of BRICS, but Jakarta is not yet ready to join the group.

The 2023 BRICS summit is being held in South Africa’s Johannesburg on August 22-24. Twenty-two countries have formally applied to become full-time BRICS members.