Azerbaijan’s natural site inscribed to UNESCO World Heritage List

18 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Hyrcanian Forests have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List on September 17.

“Hyrcanian Forests as the first natural heritage site of Azerbaijan and as transboundary property is inscribed to the UNESCO World Heritage List within the framework of the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia,” UNESCO Azerbaijan reported.

According to Azerbaijan’s representation at UNESCO, this is the first natural area of Azerbaijan to be included in this list.

In 2018, work started on the inclusion of Hyrcanian Forests to the UNESCO World Heritage List, and the preparation of the necessary documents.

Where are Hyrcanian Forests located?

This unique forest area extends from the Talish Mountains in Azerbaijan across the Alborz Mountains in Iran. The forests stretch across some 850 kilometres along the Caspian Sea. Selected parts of the Hyrcanian Forests located in Iran were inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2019.