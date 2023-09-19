Azerbaijani Armed Forces control over 60 Armenian combat positions

19 Sep. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani military occupied over 60 combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, successfully continuing to move towards their goals, the country’s Ministry of Defense reports.

On Tuesday, September 19, more than 60 combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces came under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces. The head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced this at a briefing for journalists.

“The anti-terrorist operation continues successfully. During the operation, more than 60 combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces came under our control,”

– Anar Eyvazov said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.