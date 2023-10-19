Railway complex, bus station to be built in Aghdam by end of 2024

19 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Construction of a railway complex and a bus station in Azerbaijan's Aghdam is planned to be completed by the end of 2024, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation Bashir Hajiyev said at a panel discussion within the Caspian Construction Week.

According to him, the construction of the 44-km-long Barda-Aghdam road is already at the final stage.