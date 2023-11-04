Russia: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal under preparation

4 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is being prepared, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said.

According to Patrushev, there are ongoing and persistent efforts being made to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow in the near future. She added that Moscow welcomes any contacts that contribute to the release of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia.