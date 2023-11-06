Azerbaijan to develop Zangilan into park city

6 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Zangilan liberated on October 20, 2020 will be developed as a park city with urban planning innovations combined with beautiful nature, Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture said.

To develop the master plan for Zangilan, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture engaged a reputable international urban planning organization - the Swiss company "sa_partners" and the Baku State Design Institute.

According to the concept of the master plan, Zangilan will be developed as a center of logistics, tourism, trade, renewable energy sources, and modern innovations.

The city's location above the international transportation corridor will strengthen its role as a strategic location and become an impetus for its rapid development. The Zangilan International Airport, built in the immediate vicinity of the city according to the most modern world standards and already in operation, as well as the main railroads and highways under construction, will make it an important regional logistics center.

At the same time, the city will be characterized by a high quality of life due to its excellent climate, picturesque landscape, green river boulevard, and other public spaces, as well as its smart city, smart mobility and green energy approaches, tasteful architecture, comfortable urban environment, and modern social infrastructure.

Successful planning solutions for residential areas and public spaces in Zangilan allow for high indicators of greenery. In accordance with the general plan, 135.2 hectares (40.5%) of the urban area are occupied by green spaces. While the average amount of public green spaces per person in cities is stipulated by the legislation in the range of 8-10 square meters, this indicator will be 44.7 square meters in Zangilan.

The total area of the city, according to the general plan, will be 333 hectares, and the population will be 16,000 people.

The main educational, administrative, medical, and cultural facilities to be established in the city are:

4 pre-school educational institutions for 960 children;

3 general educational institutions for 2,880 pupils;

central district hospital and outpatient polyclinic;

administrative building;

cultural center;

complex of museums of occupation and victory, etc.

The length of the inner-city street and road network will be 29 km, and the length of bicycle paths will be 14.6 km.

The architectural image of the city will be formed by modern and minimalist solutions, preserving national traditions as well as rich nature and a healthy and green environment. The construction of buildings will use mainly local materials. Natural stone, paint, and wooden elements will be preferred on facades.