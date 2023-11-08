Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

8 Nov. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry published a congratulatory letter on the day of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

"On the third anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh, we enthusiastically celebrate the Victory Day of our Azerbaijani brothers. We remember with gratitude the heroes who died on the way to victory, as well as war veterans",



Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Three years ago, during the 44-day Patriotic War, the city of Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from the Armenian occupation.