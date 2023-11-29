Azerbaijani MFA: ECHR exposes Armenia's true intentions

29 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Court of Human Rights has exposed Armenia's true intentions, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov said.

In the recent judgment delivered by the ECHR on 17 October 2023, the Court noted that two Armenian citizens were drafted into the Armenian army in 2009-2008 and were assigned to military unit no. 36534 of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh armed forces".

"In July 2010, they were both killed by their fellow servicemen as a result of the internal incident. The parents of the killed servicemen sued Armenia for compensation," Elnur Mammadov said.

He added that the Court has already examined in other cases the issue of Armenia’s jurisdiction over the territory in question and found that Armenia exercised effective control over Karabakh and the surrounding territories.