Azerbaijan expels two French embassy staffers

26 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two staff members of the French embassy in Azerbaijan have been declared persona non grata, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Two employees of the French Embassy were declared persona non grata by the Azerbaijani government in connection with activities not corresponding to the diplomatic status and contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. These persons should leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours.