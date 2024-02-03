Ankara and Stockholm discuss Sweden's NATO accession process

3 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson discussed bilateral relations and regional and global matters, the Communications Directorate of Türkiye said.

"In a phone call, Erdogan and Kristersson exchanged views on “Sweden's NATO accession process, the fight against terrorism, Türkiye-Sweden relations, as well as regional and global matters,” the statement reads.

Erdogan told the Swedish leader that Ankara believes that Stockholm will fulfill its obligations arising from the tripartite memorandum in line with the spirit of alliance following its accession to NATO.

“Stressing the importance of Sweden providing the necessary support to Türkiye in its fight against terrorism, President Erdogan pointed out that the two countries should begin to implement the Security Cooperation Mechanism,” the directorate added.

The law passed by the Turkish parliament approving Sweden's NATO membership was published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette on January 25, finalizing the ratification, the country's Communications Directorate said. The Turkish parliament on January 23 ratified Sweden's membership.