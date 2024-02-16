Azerbaijan reveals number of mines neutralized in liberated territories

16 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 112,193 units of unexploded ordnance, including 62,228 unexploded ammunition, 31,175 anti-personnel mines, and 18,790 anti-tank mines, have been discovered and safely neutralized in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported.

From November 10, 2020, to February 14, 2024, organizations engaged in mine clearance activities cleared a total of 118,502 hectares of the liberated territories.

The agency stressed that 345 individuals fell victim to mines, with 280 sustaining injuries and 65 losing their lives during this period.