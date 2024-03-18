CEC: Putin leads Russian presidential vote with over 87%

18 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

With 99.43% of ballots counted as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), Russian presidential race frontrunner and incumbent President Vladimir Putin leads the 2024 presidential race with 87.32% of the vote, according to information published on the Russian Central Election Commission’s official website.

Communist Party candidate Nikolay Kharitonov is the runner-up with 4.32%, followed by the New People party candidate Vladislav Davankov with 3.79%. LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky is fourth, garnering 3.19%.