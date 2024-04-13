Emomali Rahmon to pay state visit to Baku

13 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon plans to make a state visit to Azerbaijan in the third ten days of May this year, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The ministerial meeting between Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Jeyhun Bayramov took place on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk.