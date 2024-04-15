Israel hopes for anti-Iran coalition in Middle East

15 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Member of Israel's war cabinet Benny Gantz is hoping for the formation of a regional coalition to counter Iran.

"We will build a regional coalition and exact the price from Iran in the fashion and timing that is right for us," Gantz said.

The world joined Israel in confronting this danger overnight, the member of Israel's war cabinet said, calling this a strategic success for Israel.

According to him, Israel proved "that it is an anchor of military and technological strength and an anchor of security in the Middle East."

"Iran is a global problem, a regional challenge and also a threat to Israel," Gantz said.

Israel's war cabinet met on Sunday afternoon to discuss how to proceed following the Iranian attack, which was successfully repelled, according to the Israel military, aided by the US, Britain, France and Jordan.