Baku urges France to apologize to Azerbaijan

18 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Statements against Azerbaijan by France are completely unacceptable and we strongly rejected them, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, commenting on French Minister of Interior Gérald Darmanin's anti-Azerbaijani remarks.

According to Hajizada, fundamental rights and freedoms are completely secured in Azerbaijan, in contrast to France, where human rights are grossly violated, protesters are killed during riots, and there is widespread Islamophobia and attacks on Muslims, as well as anti-Semitism.

The diplomay stressed that Azerbaijan has always been shaped and grown as a society committed to democratic values since the restoration of its independence. He recalled that Azerbaijan is a country where people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds coexist in a friendly and secure environment.

In conclusion, the spokesman urged France to apologize for this remark, because it may lead to further negative consequences for the Baku-Paris relations.