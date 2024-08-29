Pavel Durov avoids jail with 5 mln euro bail

29 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Co-founder of the Telegram messenger app Pavel Durov has left the court building after being charged with numerous offences related to Telegram administration.

He left the territory of the court in a black minivan. Journalists waiting outside the court building failed to reach him for comments.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office said Durov has been placed under judicial supervision, is forbidden to leave France and must pay bail worth €5 million ($5.5 million).

The judge in charge of Durov’s case placed him under judicial control with an obligation to post a bail, to report to the police station twice a week and he is forbidden to leave the territory of France.