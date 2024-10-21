Brazil President cancels trip to Russia for BRICS summit

21 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva canceled his trip to Russia for a BRICS summit after an accident at home that left him with a cut on the back of his head, slightly above the neck, his office said.

The 78-year-old leader was scheduled to attend a summit of the BRICS bloc of developing economies in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to October 24 this week.

Hospital Sirio Libanês in Sao Paulo said the leftist leader was instructed not to take long distance trips, but can keep his other activities. Doctors said they will regularly check on Lula’s recovery.

Brazil’s presidency said that Lula will take part in the summit by videoconference and will continue his work in capital Brasilia this week. It did not disclose details about what caused the president’s injury.

The Brazilian leader was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jingping on the sidelines of the summit.